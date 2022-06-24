Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $90,133,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $270.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.58.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

