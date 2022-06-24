Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $971,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $297,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.72 billion, a PE ratio of -201.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.24) to £110 ($134.74) in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.94) to £111 ($135.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.