Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,662 shares of company stock worth $4,847,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.26 and a beta of 2.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

