Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 358,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $400.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.38.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

