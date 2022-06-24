Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

