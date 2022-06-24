Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 144,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 676.5% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

