Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $25,117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,325,000 after purchasing an additional 159,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.