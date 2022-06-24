Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRRFY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.58) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Carrefour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

