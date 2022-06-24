carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.87

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and traded as low as $26.60. carsales.com shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 1,150 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96.

carsales.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

