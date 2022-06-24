carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.87

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and traded as low as $26.60. carsales.com shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 1,150 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96.
carsales.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on carsales.com (CSXXY)
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.