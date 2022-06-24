Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.15

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.15 and traded as low as $5.98. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 422,141 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

