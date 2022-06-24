Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of CARV opened at $6.17 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth $566,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth $973,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

