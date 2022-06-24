Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $178.67 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

