Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $161.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as low as $177.68 and last traded at $178.53, with a volume of 202142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.83.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

About Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.