Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as high as C$0.71. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 240,910 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

