CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $6.95. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 192,031 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR)
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
