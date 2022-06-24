CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $6.95. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 192,031 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,243,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 108,928 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $149,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.