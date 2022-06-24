C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.84

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 210.84 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 191.20 ($2.34). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 191.20 ($2.34), with a volume of 460,987 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.67) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.53) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £751.20 million and a P/E ratio of 22.49.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

