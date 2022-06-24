CCG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,558 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 110,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.4% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.5% during the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 34,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $111.48 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
