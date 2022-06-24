CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $716,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.