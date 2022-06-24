Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 36.68%.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.