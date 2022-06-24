Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 349,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,598,538 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $20.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,237,000 after acquiring an additional 904,854 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,231 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

