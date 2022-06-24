Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.26. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 62,650 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 567,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,775. Also, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,684.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

