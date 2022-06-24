Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centene by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

