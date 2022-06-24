CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,550,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,509,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,541,000 after purchasing an additional 911,681 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $6,707,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

