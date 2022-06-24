Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.37. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 135,363 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $392.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.84). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $384,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $596,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,377,776 shares in the company, valued at $31,592,403.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

