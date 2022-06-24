Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.37. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 135,363 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
The stock has a market cap of $392.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.43.
In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $384,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $596,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,377,776 shares in the company, valued at $31,592,403.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.