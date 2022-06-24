Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.21.

SCHW opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $631,278,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

