Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74 and a beta of 2.01. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.