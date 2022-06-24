Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $314.30

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.30 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 327.25 ($4.01). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 309.50 ($3.79), with a volume of 401,512 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 355 ($4.35) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 344.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 314.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £876.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

