Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.69

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.69 and traded as high as C$7.71. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.54, with a volume of 491,216 shares trading hands.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.79.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.69. The firm has a market cap of C$788.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.