Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 71,112 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,120,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,117,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.