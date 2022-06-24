Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Board Announces Share Repurchase Program

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CHK stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -62.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $206,804.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,115.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,823,966. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

