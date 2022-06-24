Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 5.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.