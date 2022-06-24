Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $215,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

