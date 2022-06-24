CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.08 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,244.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,294.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2,594.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.