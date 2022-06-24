CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $341.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

