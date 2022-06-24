China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.50.

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Company Profile

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

