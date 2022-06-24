China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.86

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.86 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.58 ($0.07). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 5.58 ($0.07), with a volume of 17,484 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.32 million and a P/E ratio of -27.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get China Nonferrous Gold alerts:

About China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited explores, mines, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Nonferrous Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Nonferrous Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.