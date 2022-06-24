Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

