Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $25,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,696,000 after buying an additional 4,413,700 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $14,372,000. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $10,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after buying an additional 2,381,643 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.