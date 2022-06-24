Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $69.66

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.66 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.78). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.79), with a volume of 810,369 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on COA shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.26) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.83) to GBX 81 ($0.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.87. The firm has a market cap of £941.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.96.
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
