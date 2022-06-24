Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $69.66

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.66 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.78). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.79), with a volume of 810,369 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on COA shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.26) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.83) to GBX 81 ($0.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 90 ($1.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.87. The firm has a market cap of £941.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.96.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.