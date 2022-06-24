Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.24

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.24 ($7.62) and traded as high as €8.39 ($8.84). Commerzbank shares last traded at €8.33 ($8.77), with a volume of 6,509,431 shares trading hands.

CBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.63) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.21) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.63) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($9.05) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.58) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.17 and a 200 day moving average of €7.24.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

