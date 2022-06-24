Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $33.31 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.