CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $87.49

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.49 and last traded at $88.19, with a volume of 1665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,118. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CONMED by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

