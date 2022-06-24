ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

