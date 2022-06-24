Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.29

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.29 and traded as low as $70.50. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $71.45, with a volume of 16,570,321 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 116.4% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

