Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

GLW stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

