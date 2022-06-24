Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $2.94. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $587.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

