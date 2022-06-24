Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 2,017 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

