Cowen Cuts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $54.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.79.

Shares of BRZE opened at $37.17 on Thursday. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 and sold 124,443 shares worth $4,608,848. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,674,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

