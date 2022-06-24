Cowen Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $133.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.85.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.06. NIKE has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

