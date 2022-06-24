CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $286.69

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.69 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 182.50 ($2.24). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.24), with a volume of 563 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £16.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 286.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from CPPGroup’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. CPPGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

